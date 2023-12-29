Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Thomas has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the St. Louis offense with 37 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.1 shots per game, shooting 17.8%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 28 points this season, with 12 goals and 16 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Jordan Kyrou is a key player on offense for St. Louis with nine goals and 16 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 1 2 3 9

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 56 points in 35 games (19 goals and 37 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Mikko Rantanen has accumulated 44 points (1.3 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.