The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Saad find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

  • Saad has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Saad's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:47 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:17 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

