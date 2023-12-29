Will Brandon Saad Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Saad find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Saad stats and insights
- Saad has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Saad's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Saad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 6-3
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
