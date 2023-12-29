Can we expect Brayden Schenn lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • In five of 34 games this season, Schenn has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted 10 shots and scored three goals.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:31 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:27 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

