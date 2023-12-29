Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Trier High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
