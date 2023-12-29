DeKalb County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in DeKalb County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reed-Custer High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somonauk High School at Wilmington High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
