Friday's contest at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) matching up with the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 win for SIU-Edwardsville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 70, Eastern Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9)

SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

SIU-Edwardsville is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Illinois' 4-5-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Cougars' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Panthers' games have gone over. SIU-Edwardsville is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games, while Eastern Illinois has gone 4-5 against the spread and 2-7 overall.

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 70.8 points per game, 276th in college basketball, and giving up 64.8 per contest, 49th in college basketball) and have a +79 scoring differential.

Eastern Illinois ranks 135th in the country at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Eastern Illinois knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc (249th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.0 per game at 33.0%.

Eastern Illinois has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (154th in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (69th in college basketball).

