The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will visit the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Illinois is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 94th.

The Panthers score an average of 70.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, Eastern Illinois is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois is scoring more points at home (86.7 per game) than on the road (58.8).

The Panthers are conceding fewer points at home (55.2 per game) than away (77.5).

At home, Eastern Illinois makes 5.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (32.7%) than away (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule