Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 29
Friday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) going head to head at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.
The Panthers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 76-64 loss to Wisconsin.
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Eastern Illinois 70
Other OVC Predictions
- Little Rock vs Tennessee Tech
- UT Martin vs Tennessee State
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 67-55 win on December 7. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Cougars have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).
- Eastern Illinois has five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 321) on December 7
- 79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 326) on December 5
- 75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 12
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
- Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a -99 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and are giving up 70 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball.
