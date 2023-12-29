Friday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) going head to head at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Panthers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 76-64 loss to Wisconsin.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Eastern Illinois 70

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 67-55 win on December 7. It was their signature win of the season.

The Cougars have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Eastern Illinois has five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 321) on December 7

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 326) on December 5

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 12

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -99 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and are giving up 70 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball.

