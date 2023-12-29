Friday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) playing the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kooper Jacobi: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nakyel Shelton: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tiger Booker: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jermaine Hamlin: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank
276th 70.5 Points Scored 71.5 258th
169th 70.3 Points Allowed 63.3 28th
290th 33.8 Rebounds 38.7 93rd
219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st
209th 7.2 3pt Made 5.7 317th
305th 11.4 Assists 14.2 138th
36th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 138th

