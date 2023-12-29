The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) meet a fellow OVC team, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

