The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -8.5 133.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois has played four games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.

Eastern Illinois' average game total this season has been 135.6, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Eastern Illinois' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Eastern Illinois (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 25.6% less often than SIU-Edwardsville (7-3-0) this year.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 7 70% 72.2 143 69.5 134.3 138.8 Eastern Illinois 4 44.4% 70.8 143 64.8 134.3 138.2

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Cougars had seven wins in 20 games against the spread last season in OVC play.

The Panthers score an average of 70.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 7-3-0 0-0 6-4-0 Eastern Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits

SIU-Edwardsville Eastern Illinois 5-0 Home Record 5-1 0-6 Away Record 0-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 87.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.7 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.8 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

