The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) aim to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 62.4 points per game are 15.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 77.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-1.

The Cougars record 72.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 70.0 the Panthers allow.

SIU-Edwardsville is 3-5 when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Eastern Illinois is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

The Cougars shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Schedule