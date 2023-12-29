Henry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Henry County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.