The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) welcome in the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: BTN

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Knights allow to opponents.

In games Illinois shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Illini are the second ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 138th.

The Fighting Illini put up 81.0 points per game, equal to what the Knights give up.

Illinois has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 81.0 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois played better in home games last season, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in away games.

The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.8).

Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage away from home.

