Friday's contest between the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) and the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at Rupp Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-67 and heavily favors Kentucky to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Rupp Arena

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 83, Illinois State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-16.2)

Kentucky (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Kentucky has gone 7-4-0 against the spread, while Illinois State's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Wildcats are 8-3-0 and the Redbirds are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.5 points per game (303rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Illinois State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It grabs 37.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.3.

Illinois State knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 28.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Illinois State has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (268th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (137th in college basketball).

