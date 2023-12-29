How to Watch Illinois State vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.
Illinois State vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Illinois State Stats Insights
- Illinois State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 227th.
- The Redbirds' 68.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Illinois State is 4-0 when it scores more than 73.7 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
- The Redbirds allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
- At home, Illinois State knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (30.2%).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 64-58
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 75-65
|Redbird Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/6/2024
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Redbird Arena
