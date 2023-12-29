The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) are big, 20.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The point total is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -20.5 148.5

Redbirds Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points just twice this season.

Illinois State's games this season have had an average of 133.9 points, 14.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Illinois State's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Kentucky sports a 7-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-5-0 mark of Illinois State.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 8 72.7% 90.6 159.1 73.7 139.1 152.1 Illinois State 2 18.2% 68.5 159.1 65.4 139.1 141.1

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The Redbirds score 5.2 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.7).

Illinois State has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 7-4-0 0-2 8-3-0 Illinois State 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Illinois State 14-4 Home Record 8-7 6-3 Away Record 3-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

