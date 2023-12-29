Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Center. This clash will start at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 8.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Luke Goode: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Ansley Almonor: 16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Moore: 12.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeVante Jamison: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jo'el Emanuel: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|35th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|34.4
|213th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
