The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Center. This clash will start at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 8.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Luke Goode: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • Ansley Almonor: 16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 12.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeVante Jamison: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 77.4 47th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
35th 37.8 Rebounds 34.4 213th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th
230th 12.4 Assists 14.7 62nd
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.1 104th

