The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Center. This clash will start at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Marcus Domask: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 8.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Luke Goode: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ty Rodgers: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor: 16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Moore: 12.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK DeVante Jamison: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jo'el Emanuel: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 77.4 47th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 35th 37.8 Rebounds 34.4 213th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th 230th 12.4 Assists 14.7 62nd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.1 104th

