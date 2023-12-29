The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) after winning five home games in a row. The Fighting Illini are heavy favorites by 26 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The over/under is set at 162 for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -26 162

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois and its opponents have gone over 162 combined points in three of 11 games this season.

The average total in Illinois' games this season is 146.0, 16.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Fighting Illini's ATS record is 6-4-1 this season.

Illinois' .545 ATS win percentage (6-4-1 ATS Record) is higher than Fairleigh Dickinson's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162 % of Games Over 162 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 3 27.3% 81.0 162.5 65.0 146 145.2 Fairleigh Dickinson 5 45.5% 81.5 162.5 81.0 146 153

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini put up the same amount of points as the Knights give up (81.0).

When Illinois scores more than 81.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 6-4-1 1-2 4-6-1 Fairleigh Dickinson 5-6-0 0-0 7-4-0

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Fairleigh Dickinson 15-2 Home Record 10-5 3-7 Away Record 8-9 10-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

