Jordan Kyrou will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche play on Friday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kyrou in that upcoming Blues-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou has averaged 17:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In Kyrou's 34 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 16 of 34 games this year, Kyrou has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kyrou has an assist in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 6 25 Points 4 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.