Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Hayes a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In seven of 34 games this season, Hayes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Hayes has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:57
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:07
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 6-3
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
