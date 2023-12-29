Livingston County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Livingston County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Trier High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
