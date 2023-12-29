Will Mackenzie MacEachern Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Mackenzie MacEachern going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mackenzie MacEachern score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
MacEachern stats and insights
- MacEachern is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- MacEachern has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
