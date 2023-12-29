According to our computer projection model, the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat the No. 9 Missouri Tigers when the two teams come together at AT&T Stadium on Friday, December 29, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-3.5) Over (49) Ohio State 31, Missouri 20

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Tigers have an 8-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Missouri is 2-1 against the spread.

Tigers games have hit the over in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Missouri games this season have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 5.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

The Buckeyes are 6-4-1 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 6-3.

Ohio State has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 4.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio State contests.

Tigers vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.8 11 38.3 8.7 27.3 13.3 Missouri 34.1 22.3 32.9 22.1 36.3 21.5

