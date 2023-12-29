The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri Tigers play in the Cotton Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Ohio State ranks 32nd in points scored this year (32.8 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 11.0 points allowed per game. Missouri's offense has been thriving, piling up 34.1 points per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 39th by surrendering 22.3 points per game.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Missouri vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Missouri Ohio State 442.1 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.0 (54th) 347.0 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.0 (3rd) 170.5 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (85th) 271.6 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.7 (21st) 8 (7th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 18 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (123rd)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook leads Missouri with 3,166 yards on 232-of-348 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 269 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 247 carries for 1,489 yards, or 124.1 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well. Schrader has also chipped in with 22 catches for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 317 yards across 76 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 1,190 receiving yards on 82 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has put up a 639-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 71 targets.

Mookie Cooper's 44 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 429 yards.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 854 rushing yards on 137 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also added 19 catches for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 85 times for 373 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (100.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 14 times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has reeled in 41 passes while averaging 48 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 452 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 35 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

