Can we expect Nick Leddy lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

  • In two of 34 games this season, Leddy has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Leddy has zero points on the power play.
  • Leddy's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Leddy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:20 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:53 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:20 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:32 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:31 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

