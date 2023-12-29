The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

Northern Illinois has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 152nd.

The Huskies put up only 3.0 more points per game (80.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (77.5).

When it scores more than 77.5 points, Northern Illinois is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Illinois scores 84.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 73.4.

The Huskies concede 69.4 points per game at home, and 79.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drains fewer triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (31.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule