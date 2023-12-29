The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline FanDuel Iowa (-16.5) 168.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Iowa has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of eight out of the Hawkeyes' 12 games this season have hit the over.

