How to Watch Northwestern vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) play the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
Northwestern vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Peacock
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Northwestern is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 344th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 202nd.
- The Wildcats record 8.5 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Tigers give up (81.3).
- Northwestern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in away games (68.4).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern fared better in home games last season, draining 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.1% mark away from home.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|W 65-46
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/7/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
