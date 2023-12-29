In this year's Sun Bowl, the Oregon State Beavers are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 46.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-1.

Oregon State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Beavers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

