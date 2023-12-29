Should you wager on Pavel Buchnevich to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in nine of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored three goals on nine shots.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 21:39 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 3 2 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:49 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:40 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:24 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:03 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.