The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Thomas' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Robert Thomas vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas has averaged 20:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Thomas has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 23 of 34 games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Thomas has an assist in 16 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Thomas has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 6 37 Points 8 13 Goals 2 24 Assists 6

