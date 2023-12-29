Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
When the St. Louis Blues play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Scott Perunovich light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (zero shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
