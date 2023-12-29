Friday's contest that pits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of SIU-Edwardsville. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Cougars enter this game after a 106-38 victory over Harris-Stowe on Wednesday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Eastern Illinois 70

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Cougars registered their best win of the season, an 89-79 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 258) in our computer rankings.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

The Cougars have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

SIU-Edwardsville 2023-24 Best Wins

89-79 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 258) on December 3

91-83 at home over Evansville (No. 341) on November 12

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 10.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

10.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79)

8.8 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.9 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 5.2 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.7 points per game (95th in college basketball) and give up 77.9 per outing (344th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Cougars have performed better in home games this year, scoring 86.4 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game on the road.

SIU-Edwardsville cedes 71.0 points per game at home this year, compared to 82.3 in road games.

