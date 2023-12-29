How to Watch Serie A, Saudi League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a lot to be excited about on today's soccer schedule, including Napoli taking on Monza in a Serie A match.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Serie A: Napoli vs Monza
- League: Serie A
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Famalicão
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Serie A: Genoa vs Internazionale Milan
- League: Serie A
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Chaves
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.