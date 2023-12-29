Vermilion County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Vermilion County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milford High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
