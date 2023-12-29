Will County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Will County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Teutopolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed-Custer High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somonauk High School at Wilmington High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lane Tech College Prep at Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.