In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday, the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears hit the court at Haas Pavilion.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Princeton Tigers vs. Vermont Catamounts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Location: Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch Princeton vs. Vermont

Colgate Raiders vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Costello Athletic Center Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch Colgate vs. UMass Lowell

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

TV: ACC Network X

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. UMBC Retrievers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. UMBC

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Location: Berkeley, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Sam M. Vadalabene Center Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET

6:15 PM ET Venue: Show Me Center

Show Me Center Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State

Wright State Raiders vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Beeghly Center

Beeghly Center Location: Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch Wright State vs. Youngstown State