Saturday's college basketball schedule includes 10 games featuring A-10 teams in action. Among those games is the Richmond Spiders squaring off against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Richmond Spiders at George Washington Revolutionaries 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders at George Washington Revolutionaries 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Richmond Spiders at George Washington Revolutionaries 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Fordham Rams 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Fordham Rams 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) UMass Minutewomen at VCU Rams 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - La Salle Explorers at George Mason Patriots 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Rhode Island Rams at Saint Louis Billikens 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Duquesne Dukes at Dayton Flyers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 -

