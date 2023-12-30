Ayo Dosunmu and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Dosunmu, in his most recent showing, had 15 points in a 120-104 loss to the Pacers.

Below, we break down Dosunmu's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 7.8 10.8 Rebounds -- 2.4 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 2.1 PRA -- 12.1 16.7 PR -- 10.2 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the 76ers

Dosunmu is responsible for taking 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Dosunmu's Bulls average 99.4 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.1 points per game.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, allowing 11.3 makes per game.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2023 19 4 4 1 0 1 1

