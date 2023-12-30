As they get ready to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) on Saturday, December 30 at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

With 102 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

St. Louis' total of 113 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.

Their -11 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-190) Blues (+155) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.