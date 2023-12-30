Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Penguins' Jake Guentzel and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has totaled 14 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 18.4%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 38 total points (1.1 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich's 28 points this season, including 12 goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 7-5-0 on the season, giving up 29 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collecting 302 saves with a .912% save percentage (20th in the league).

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (38 points), via registered 16 goals and 22 assists.

Through 33 games, Sidney Crosby has scored 19 goals and picked up 16 assists.

Evgeni Malkin's total of 29 points is via 13 goals and 16 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 5-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 288 saves with a .914% save percentage (14th in league).

Blues vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 2.91 26th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 5th 32.9 Shots 30.6 16th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32 24th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 10.68% 32nd 9th 83.02% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 17th

