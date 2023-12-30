Can we expect Bradley to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Bradley ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-2 NR NR 30

Bradley's best wins

On November 11, Bradley captured its signature win of the season, a 72-66 overtime victory over the Utah State Aggies, who are a top 50 team (No. 10), according to the RPI. Connor Hickman, in that signature victory, tallied a team-best 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Darius Hannah also played a role with 14 points, five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-70 at home over Vermont (No. 122/RPI) on November 25

86-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 126/RPI) on November 14

73-71 on the road over UAB (No. 166/RPI) on November 6

80-77 over Tulane (No. 174/RPI) on November 20

75-64 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 221/RPI) on December 21

Bradley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, Bradley has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Braves are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Bradley is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Bradley faces the 83rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Looking at the Braves' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Bradley has 12 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Bradley's next game

Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

