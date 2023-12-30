Bradley vs. Illinois State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's MVC slate includes the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) meeting the Bradley Braves (4-5) at 5:00 PM ET.
Bradley vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Bradley Players to Watch
- Alex Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Halli Poock: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isis Fitch: 6.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 5.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Maya Wong: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
