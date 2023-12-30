How to Watch the Bulls vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) face the Chicago Bulls (14-19) at United Center on December 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and 76ers.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.
- The Bulls score 110.0 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the 76ers allow.
- When Chicago scores more than 111.1 points, it is 10-3.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are averaging 109.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better offensively, averaging 110.2 points per contest.
- Chicago is surrendering 109.3 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Bulls have fared worse in home games this season, making 11.7 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.1 per game and a 38.2% percentage in away games.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Vucevic
|Out
|Groin
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jevon Carter
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
