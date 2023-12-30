The Chicago Bulls (14-19) and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) are scheduled to match up on Saturday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, DeMar DeRozan and Tyrese Maxey are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, NBCS-PH

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls fell to the Pacers on Thursday, 120-104. Patrick Williams scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in three assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Patrick Williams 22 5 3 2 0 2 DeMar DeRozan 21 5 5 2 0 0 Coby White 16 5 2 0 0 2

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, making 45.3% of shots from the field.

Coby White is putting up 17.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 boards per game.

Williams' numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Andre Drummond is putting up 6.8 points, 0.5 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.

Alex Caruso's numbers for the season are 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field and 44.8% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 23.5 4.1 6.3 1.4 0.8 1.0 Coby White 22.3 5.9 6.1 0.4 0.2 2.8 Nikola Vucevic 14.8 8.4 3.3 0.7 0.7 1.4 Andre Drummond 8.8 9.9 0.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 Patrick Williams 14.3 3.9 1.8 0.7 0.7 2.1

