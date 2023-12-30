Saturday's game between the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored DePaul squad taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Chicago State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.2)

DePaul (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul has a 3-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Chicago State, who is 8-9-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (342nd in college basketball), and allow 70.7 per outing (176th in college basketball).

Chicago State is 339th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Chicago State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Chicago State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (54th in college basketball).

