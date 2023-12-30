The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 177th.

The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Chicago State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 77 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Chicago State is scoring 5.6 more points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (60).

At home the Cougars are allowing 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are away (69.9).

Beyond the arc, Chicago State drains fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule