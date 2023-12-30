The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) are 6.5-point underdogs against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -6.5 136.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has combined with its opponent to score more than 136.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.

Chicago State has had an average of 135.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chicago State is 8-9-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago State has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Cougars are 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +250 or more on the moneyline.

Chicago State has an implied victory probability of 28.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 6 60% 66.6 131.4 77.0 147.7 145.5 Chicago State 8 47.1% 64.8 131.4 70.7 147.7 139.7

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Cougars have hit the over four times.

The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77.0 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 77.0 points, Chicago State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 3-7-0 1-1 4-6-0 Chicago State 8-9-0 4-3 8-9-0

Chicago State vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Chicago State 7-8 Home Record 8-0 2-12 Away Record 3-20 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

