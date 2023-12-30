Will DePaul be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes DePaul's complete tournament resume.

How DePaul ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-1 NR NR 143

DePaul's best wins

DePaul's signature win of the season came against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to the RPI. DePaul registered the 68-64 home win on December 5. In the victory over Green Bay, Anaya Peoples amassed a team-high 22 points. Jorie Allen came through with 19 points.

Next best wins

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 166/RPI) on December 13

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 193/RPI) on November 6

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 213/RPI) on November 26

77-39 at home over Alcorn State (No. 261/RPI) on December 28

98-69 at home over Alabama State (No. 284/RPI) on December 17

DePaul's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Blue Demons have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Demons are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, DePaul faces the 181st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Blue Demons have 16 games left this year, including four against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

DePaul has 16 games remaining this year, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

DePaul's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

