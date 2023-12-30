2024 NCAA Bracketology: DePaul Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will DePaul be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes DePaul's complete tournament resume.
How DePaul ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|143
DePaul's best wins
DePaul's signature win of the season came against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to the RPI. DePaul registered the 68-64 home win on December 5. In the victory over Green Bay, Anaya Peoples amassed a team-high 22 points. Jorie Allen came through with 19 points.
Next best wins
- 90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 166/RPI) on December 13
- 77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 193/RPI) on November 6
- 93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 213/RPI) on November 26
- 77-39 at home over Alcorn State (No. 261/RPI) on December 28
- 98-69 at home over Alabama State (No. 284/RPI) on December 17
DePaul's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- The Blue Demons have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Demons are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, DePaul faces the 181st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Blue Demons have 16 games left this year, including four against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.
- DePaul has 16 games remaining this year, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
DePaul's next game
- Matchup: Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island
